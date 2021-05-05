Ella Marie Olmstead, age 97, of Ludington, passed away Sunday, May 2, 2021, at her home. She was born Dec. 7, 1923, in Fountain to Paul and Martha (Groth) Schoenherr.
Ella married the late William N. Olmstead on Dec. 8, 1944, at the Lutheran church in Ludington.
Family meant so much to Ella. She will be dearly missed by those who survive: her children William N. (Marcia) Olmstead and Laura Marie Olmstead; her grandchildren Mark (Heidi) Olmstead and Jeffrey (Courtney Patterson) Olmstead; her great-grandchildren, Kaden Olmstead, Marah Olmstead, Ella Grace Olmstead, Griffin Olmstead and Brock Wright; her sister Maxine Ferguson; and, several nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, Ella was preceded in death by her husband William in 2009, her sisters Bertha Chancellor, Martha Stark, Minnie LeBrun and Mamie Budzynski and her brother Henry Schoenherr.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 1:30 p.m. at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Please bring a lawn chair.
Memorial contributions may be directed to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.