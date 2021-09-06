Ellen Jean Moore, 96, of Ludington, died Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Ludington Woods Living Center. She was born Sept. 10, 1924, in Avondale Township, Osceola County. She spent her early years, along with her seven brothers and sisters, on the family farm. She was a member of the Evart High School class of 1942.
During the war years, Ellen worked at a parachute cord factory in Grand Rapids and attended cosmetology school after work. She married the love of her life, Benjamin Moore, and moved to Ludington from Pentwater in 1954. For many years, Ellen ran a beauty salon in her home at the corner of Jackson Road and Ludington Avenue.
Ellen enjoyed fishing, rock hunting, sewing, singing, reading and traveling with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Benjamin Moore; her parents Roy and Josephine (Hopkins) Miller; brothers Russ, Don, Jack and Jim Miller; sisters Margaret Miller, Laura Pritchard and Geraldine “Geri” Gross; and, a daughter-in-law Kathy Moore.
Ellen is survived by her four children Steve Moore, Peggy Moutsatson, Phyllis (Ray) Hanson and Randy (Dori) Moore; nine grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and five great, great-grandchildren.
Ellen will be laid to rest in the Sylvan Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, Ellen asked that contributions go to your church of choice.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.