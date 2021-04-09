Ellen Marie (Shelp) Sleeman, 95, of Anderson, South Carolina, passed away on April 7, 2021.
Ellen was born in Delton, the daughter of the late Floyd J. Shelp and the late Evelyn P. (Chappell) Shelp.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Gordon T. Sleeman, her brother Dr. Alan C. Shelp and her son-in-law James Franklin.
She married Gordon T Sleeman on June 20, 1953, in Cooper.
She is survived by her son Daniel G. Sleeman (Ann), her daughter Sandra K. Franklin, grandchildren Timothy Sleeman (Samantha), Sarah Sleeman, Alexandra (Franklin) Smith (Jared) and Andrew Franklin; and, her four great-grandchildren Ava Sleeman, Ivan Sleeman, Mary-Jean Jessen and Bennett Smith.
The family moved from the Kalamazoo area in 1972 to Charlotte, North Carolina, and later to Whiteville, North Carolina. In 1998, she moved to Anderson, South Carolina, to be closer to her daughter and family.
She enjoyed singing in the choirs of Cooper Congregational church in Cooper and then First Presbyterian Church in Whiteville, North Carolina. And she was an active member of Central Presbyterian Church in Anderson, South Carolina.
She was known for her much requested, pies and potato salad. She loved to travel with her friends Freddie and Annette from Whiteville, and she enjoyed her activities with Central Presbyterian Church Centralites from local theater to music and travel. She also loved to spend time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will host a life celebration to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Presbyterian Church of Anderson, South Carolina.
The Standard Cremation & Funeral Center is serving the Sleeman family.
A message of condolence may be sent to the family by visiting www.standardfuneralcenter.com.