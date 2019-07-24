Ellis H. Visger, age 73, of Branch, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019 in Ludington.
Ellis was born Dec. 17, 1945 in Hart, the son of Ellis Carl Visger and Margaret (Warmuskerken) Visger.
Ellis was raised in Muskegon and entered the U.S. Navy after graduating from high school. He was a Vietnam veteran and served a total of 24 years on active duty and reserves.
He lived in the Hart and Pentwater area for many year before moving to Scottville for a short time. He has resided in Branch the past eight years.
Ellis was a social worker for Oceana County Department of Social Services before his retirement. He was an active member of the VFW in Custer.
Ellis is survived by his children, Sarah (Jason) Killips, Jacob Visger, Joshua (Samantha) Visger, Levi (Katie) Visger and Naomi Visger (and Logan Case); his fiancee Susan Jones; his siblings, Daniel (Lynn) Visger, Judy (Forest) McCauley and James (Debbie) Visger; 19 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and a lot of other people in his life whom he considered children and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Nathan; and his brothers, Sam and Steven.
Visitation is Sunday, July 28, 1 p.m. at Harris Funeral Home in Shelby (www.harrisfhome.com).
The funeral service will follow at 2 pm Sunday also at the funeral home. There will also be a memorial gathering at the Tallman Lake Senior Center in Branch on Saturday, July 27, at 1 p.m.