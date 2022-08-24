Elmer C. Currier Sr., age 87, of Ludington, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. He was born Aug. 3, 1935 on the farm in Crystal. Elmer was the last of 23 children; an end of an era for a share cropping family. Elmer spent his childhood helping the family farm.
He married the late Wandeline Vandervest on July 1, 1955. He and Wandeline lived in Spring Lake until 1980 when they decided to move back to Ludington. Elmer drove truck for Kaines Manufacturing. After retirement, he and Wandeline traveled all over to carnivals and festivals with a balloon dart game. They enjoyed their travels. They also loved spending time with family and hosted numerous family reunions. Elmer was a tinkerer. He enjoyed repairing cars and odd jobs around the house. Elmer also enjoyed hunting when he could.
Elmer is survived by his children Elmer (Star) Currier Jr., Randy Currier and Jodee (Dennis) Abbott; his grandchildren Elmer (Tina) Currier III, Rochelle Currier, Helena Chambers, Marshal Currier, Christopher (Barb) Haack, Travis Haack and Brenda Bahr; and, his great-grandchildren Max, Sidney, Lyra and Blake.
Besides his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his wife and his 22 siblings.
A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. Elmer will be laid to rest next to Wandeline at Lakeview Cemetery.