Elmer Currier Sr., age 87, of Ludington passed away Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. A funeral will be held Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.

