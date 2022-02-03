Elsa Mae Houk, age 99, of Ludington, went to heaven to join her husband and be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022.
She was born on May 4, 1922, in Ludington to Ethel (Rowe) and Guy Wrege. After graduating from Ludington High School in 1940, she worked at the telephone office as an operator and as a bookkeeper.
On June 18, 1942, she married (Charles) Franklin Houk at the Presidio in San Francisco where he was stationed in the army. She subsequently followed him by moving every 10 weeks to a new base location. She had many different jobs and made lifelong friends while Franklin trained as a B17 pilot. She returned to Ludington in the fall of 1944 when her husband was deployed to England. Once he returned after World War II, they settled on their fruit farm in Ludington on Hawley Road.
Elsa enjoyed anything musical, playing the piano and organ, singing in choirs and trios, traveling, playing games and her winters in Florida. She was a long-time member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Ludington.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 65 years Franklin; her in-laws John and Lillian Houk; her brothers Walfred and Guy Wrege; sister-in-law Fern Wrege; and, her brother-in-law Russell Houk.
Elsa is survived by her two sons Dennis (Nancy) Houk and George (Marsha) Houk; seven granddaughters Shauna (Mark) Wetters, Sharon (Jay) Shillinger, Laurel (Tom) Taylor, Erin (Peter) Vande Kappelle, Stephanie (Willie) Reed, Alison (Jim) Herrick and Kayla (Justin) Vande Pol; 25 great-grandchildren; two great, great-granddaughters; and, sisters-in-law Florence Mary Houk and Rosemarie (Earl Fuller) Wrege along with several nieces and nephews.
The family is most grateful for the wonderful care Elsa received at Village Manor where she lived for the past 8 1/2 months, and to the nurses and doctors at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital for their compassion and care.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Everlast Church Initiative c/o Converge MidAmerica at 924 Busse Highway, Park Ridge, IL 60068 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
According to Elsa’s wishes, a service has been planned for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. The family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m..
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.