Elvin Earl Tisdale, 74, of Scottville, (originally from Blue Island, Illinois), passed away at home on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, due to complications from a long, brave battle against lung cancer.
The legacy left by Elvin to his friends and family was one of complexity and perseverance. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor, love for hunting, fishing, watching WWE wrestling, playing original Nintendo games and his uncanny craftsmanship to build so many different things from seemingly almost nothing at all.
Elvin is survived by his wife Dotti; children Kristal (Tyler Reynolds) and Kory (Sandy); grandchildren Lily, Violet and Autumn; youngest sister Gerri McClellan (Kevin); several nieces and nephews including Linda Tedesco (Dan), Jesse White (Patti) and Joseph, Cody and Michael Naughton (Margie); and several fishing and hunting buddies through the years.
He was preceded in death by his mother Tessie (Schimmel) Tisdale, father Earnest Tisdale and his eldest sister Ruth White.
As per his family’s wishes, there will be no wake or service offered to the public. A private celebration of life will be planned at a later date sometime this year. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family would like to urge you to go outside and enjoy nature. Take a walk, fish, hunt, go camping, swimming, etc… Enjoy the Earth as it was meant to be. And if you smoke or know someone that does, consider quitting or urging them to quit.
To see the full version of this obituary, please find it at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington’s website: www.OakGroveLudington.com