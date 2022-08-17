Eric Jon Stoike, age 55, died peacefully in his home on July 17, 2022. Eric was born March 20, 1967, in California, the son of Donald and Sharon (Rahn) Stoike. He went on to spend the first half of his life in Appleton, Wisconsin, and the second half in Springfield, Virginia. It’s a rare person who can keep life about the truly important things … friends, family, celebration, listening more than talking, laughter … These special people encourage us to PAUSE and reflect and remain grounded in what we want to be. Eric was one of these rare, special people. He was 100% about love and laughter. He would ALWAYS eat the desserts without guilt and hold someone’s hand or a hug a little longer … and that mischievous smile could melt your heart. He was the kindest, funniest, most loving person you could know. He was loved deeply and will be missed terribly.
