A Celebration of Life for Eric Michael Heins, who passed away on June 15, 2023, will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 starting at 1 p.m. with military honors being rendered at 1:15 p.m. at Harrietta Town Hall in Harrietta. Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
Trending Recipes
Poll
How many arts and crafts shows do you attend during the summer?
You voted: