A Celebration of Life for Eric Michael Heins, who passed away on June 15, 2023, will be held on Saturday July 15, 2023 starting at 1 p.m. with military honors being rendered at 1:15 p.m. at Harrietta Town Hall in Harrietta. Please share a memory with the family at www.oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.

