Ernest “Ernie” Wenger, 75, of Baldwin, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 2, 2023, from complications of a traumatic brain injury received in a 2009 automobile accident and Parkinson’s Disease.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1947, in Flint, to Emil and Shirley Wenger, who predeceased him. He graduated from Baldwin High School in 1965 and enrolled at Ferris State University and later Michigan State University. After graduation, he served two terms as president of the FSU College of Business Alumni Association. He was affiliated with social fraternity Phi Sigma Kappa at Ferris State and Michigan State universities.
Ernie served in the Michigan National Guard 126th Army Band, worked at The Wenger Insurance Agency from 1971 to 2009, and he also served as a director of Lake-Osceola State Bank until 2009.
Ernie served his communities as a member of Baldwin Congregational Church, Baldwin Promise Zone Authority, Baldwin Rotary Club, over 50 years with the Scottville Clown Band, Lake Community Foundation, Pentwater Civic Band, Pentwater Yacht Club, Ferris State University’s West Central Concert Band, Baldwin Troutarama Committee, Ferris State University President’s Club, and Sounds From the Forest Music Committee.
He enjoyed singing in his church’s choir, playing tennis and softball, sailing on Lake Michigan and playing in several community bands. Ernie’s interest in helping others with their education led him to serve on Baldwin Rotary and Baldwin Congregational Church’s scholarship committees, Baldwin Promise Authority, establish the Ernest & Susan Wenger Music Scholarship at Ferris State University, and the Lake-Osceola State Bank/Wenger Agency Century Scholarships.
Ernie is survived by wife of eight years and long-time friend Rita Wenger; children Seth (Morgan) Wenger of Big Rapids, Miriam Fant of Rockford, Tim (Lara) Minnear of Hudsonville, Brian (Sarah) Fink of Reed City and Keith (Samantha) Fink of Reed City; sisters Christine (Mike) Sugimura of Fairfax, Virginia, and Karen (John) Petersen of Scottville; numerous nieces and nephews; and, 17 grandchildren.
Funeral services are being handled by Verdun Funeral Home on Feb. 23, 2023, by Rev. Bruce Whitney of Baldwin Congregational Church. Burial was at Evergreen Cemetery. The family requests that as an alternative to flowers, memorial monies be directed to one of Ernie’s charities such as Scottville Clown Band’s George Wilson Endowment Fund or Village of Baldwin’s Sounds Through the Forrest Music Program.