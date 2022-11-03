Ernest Keys St. Johns, 95, of Kalamazoo, formerly of Ludington, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022. Ernest was born Jan. 20, 1927, in Pontiac, to Harrison and Bessie (Gillings) St. Johns. He graduated from Pontiac Senior High School and went on to attend a few different universities. Those included George Washington University in Washington, Wayne State University in Detroit, Berkeley Divinity School at Yale in New Haven, Connecticut, Grand Valley State University in Allendale and Ecole Biblique in Jerusalem, Israel. Ernest married Rosemary St. Johns on Dec. 24, 1969, spending almost 50 years together in wedded bliss. His last birthday gift to Rosemary was joining her and the Lord in Heaven on what would have been her 93rd birthday. Ernest faithfully served his country as a sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps: 1944-1946, World War II – Pacific Theater, Iwo Jima and Okinawa; recalled for Korean War 1950-51.
Ernest was ordained to the priesthood of the Episcopal Church, on June 29, 1960, Feast of SS Peter and Paul and served faithfully until his conversion to Catholicism in June 2015. He served in several parishes in Michigan: St. Paul’s in Lansing, St. Timothy’s in Detroit, St. Paul’s in Elk Rapids, St. Sebaldus in Bellaire, St. Paul’s in St. Joseph, Church of the Mediator in Harbert and St. Andrew’s in Big Rapids. Also working on the bishop’s staff as deployment officer for Diocese of Western Michigan and served as Interim Priest and Supply Priest in several parishes in Michigan and New Mexico.
Ernest served as the director of FIVECAP, KALCAP and TRICAP community action programs at various times. In 1992-1993 Ernest and Rosemary lived in Jerusalem, with Ernest serving as Registrar for St. George’s College in Jerusalem. In his later years, he served with his wife as a volunteer for the American Red Cross where they served on a local Disaster Action Team and deployed together. Those deployments included Hurricane Brett in Texas, Hurricane Floyd in New Jersey, Cerro Grande Wildfires in New Mexico, World Trade Center in New York City and floods in Central Illinois.
Ernest was preceded in death by his wife Rosemary E. St. Johns; parents Harrison and Bessie St. Johns; brother Joseph H. St. Johns; sister Catherine J. Wren, who passed a few hours before Ernest.
Ernest is survived by children Michael C. St. Johns, major, U.S. Air Force (ret) of Germantown, Maryland, and Patricia A. (Daniel) Robinson of Kalamazoo; stepchildren Richard A. (Marcia) Wall Jr., commander, U.S. Navy (ret) of Charleston, South Carolina, and Cathy M. Schindler of Ludington; grandchildren Jacob D. Robinson, AE1 Navy, Alexander K. (Heather) Robinson, Chaney A. (Brandon) Bear and Richard (Hannah) Wall III; plus six great-grandchildren.
A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held November 18, 2022, at 11:00 am St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Kalamazoo. Ernest will be laid to rest at Pere Marquette Cemetery in Ludington. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.