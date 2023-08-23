Ervin Jacob Hackert of Ludington, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Aug. 21, 2023.
He was born Aug. 1, 1941, to Fred and Lillian (Paulsen) Hackert. He graduated from Ludington High School and attended Ferris State University. As a 19-year-old, Erv was given the opportunity to pursue a successful career in furniture sales, design, and store ownership. During his career, he represented reputable brands and established long-term relationships with clients. Erv had a deeply creative side and a gift in making others laugh. He loved to crack his go-to jokes at family gatherings and entertain a crowd with his signature Donald Duck impression. His outlets yielded a personal cookbook that included Uncle Erv’s Baked Beans recipe, a staple at Fourth of July celebrations. During Christmas, Erv was known for his classic gingerbread bear cookies, painstakingly detailed assembly line fashion. He also enjoyed cooking hibachi-style Japanese cuisine for his family and freshly caught fish from Lake Michigan. Erv’s talents went beyond the kitchen. He was a gifted painter and several of his creations hung proudly in his homes over the years. Erv also loved music and singing, known for ramping up the player piano and belting out Frank Sinatra. He had an affinity for the song, “My Way,” whose lyrics mirrored the manner in which he lived. Erv also took pride as captain of his cherished boat as well as hunting with his brothers during deer season.
Ervin is survived by four of his children Brian (Amy) Hackert, John Hackert, Alison (Steve) Fox and Andrea Reid. He is also survived by his grandchildren Austin Hackert, Noah Fox, Andrew Fox, Asher Reid and Morgan Reid. Ervin is additionally survived by his brother Fred (Colleen) Hackert, sister-in-law Sue Hackert and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Lillian Hackert; brothers Lorin, Steve and Roy Hackert; sister Marie Schrader; and daughter Melissa Harrington.
There will be no public memorial or funeral. A small private gathering for immediate family will be held at a forthcoming date.
“And now the end is here
And so I face that final curtain
My friend I’ll make it clear
I’ll state my case, of which I’m certain
I’ve lived a life that’s full
I traveled each and every highway
And more, much more
I did it, I did it my way.”
- Frank Sinatra
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.