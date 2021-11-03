On Oct. 27, 2021, husband, father and friend embraced a pain-free journey to fulfill his choir seat in his heavenly home. Erving C. Johnson Jr. left the physical world within the walls of his childhood home on Loomis Street in Ludington amid the loving hearts of Reverend Mark and Nurse Becky of Hospice, Strauss (his “Anana” American Eskimo Service Dog), his adopted granddaughter Kristy and the love of his life, his wife, Katherine. Erving battled years of weakening health, his medical team referred to him as a “cat with 13 lives.” Erving fulfilled his life with those he loved, his church, directing and singing in the choir and training service dogs. His love of cars and car racing was obvious to all that knew him. He was an avid “organized” collector of trinkets and whatnots. He was proud of his collections and uniquely enjoyed displaying them thought out their home.
Erving was blessed with a skilled medical team, doctors Langholdt and Timothy Fife; nurses Annie, Rosie and Becky (Erving knew he was in good hands with you). Thank you to Jay and Tracey; Ted and Kathy; Bob and Stephanie; Rusty, Kristy and Abby; Jim and Linda; Sue and Dave; Tom and Cathy; Bob and Marge and Jim for being there for us then and now.
Thank you Simply Cremation for coming into our home with kind hearts and gentle hands. You presented and wrapped Erving in a beautiful handmade quilt sewn in colors of deep blues, greens, browns and oranges. On the flip side of the quilt was the American flag. Erving was unable to serve in the military, but if he would have, the quilt would have been reversed with the American flag on the outside. The quilt brought comfort to all of as we said our last goodbyes. Peace filled the Loomis Street home when Reverend Norman and Bonnie gathered hands to pray over Erving, following that they escorted Katherine out behind Erving as he left his Loomis Street home for the final time.
COVID-19 took its toll on everyone. Family and friends reached out from near and far offering help. We took our doctors’ advice and limited visitors to protect Erving. Thank you all for being so respectful of our decision.
Preceding him death were father Erving H. Sr., mother Ruth, brothers Maurice and Warren, aunt Edna and brother-in-law Lou.
Surviving are wife Katherine; loyal service dog Strauss; sisters Donna and Elizabeth; sisters-in-law Connie and Barb; son Ernest (Kace) and his grandchildren Chanse, Paul and Steffen and great-grandchildren Ava, Alexander and Evlane; daughter Tammy (Scott) and his grandchild Rhonda, grandchild Jacqueline (Ricki) and great-grandchildren Danta and Ridan; daughter Darlene with his grandchild Rachel and great-grandchildren Alina, Damien and Oliva and his grandchild Jennifer and great-grandchildren Kimberlee and Isabella; daughter Dianne with his grandchild Stacy and great-grandchildren Kristopher and Brandon and grandchild Steven and great-grandchild Austin; and, daughter Denise.
A memorial date will be announced in the spring due to COVID-19.