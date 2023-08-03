Esther Pauline (Korwek) Genter of Ludington, and many other places, ventured off into the heavens to begin her new life on Monday, July 31. She informed everyone she met that she was in her 95th year of life. She was born May 2, 1929, in Sandusky, Ohio, to Walter John and Helen Catherine (Mosher) Korwek. Esther was the eldest of six children growing up in U.S. Coast Guard Stations across the Great Lakes. Her father was a lighthouse keeper and the last one to serve in Ludington as a Coast Guard Service Member. She graduated from St. Simon Catholic High School in Ludington in 1948. She briefly attended Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, studying education and journalism, before marrying and settling down in Ludington.
Esther married Richard (Dick) Genter, Oct. 22, 1949, and together they raised four children. She remained at home to work, supporting their children as they learned, developed, and grew into strong and independent adults. She loved gardening, sewing, and being with people. Every home she lived in was nicely decorated reflecting her exquisite taste and style. Esther was a classy dresser who never left the house without makeup. Even at age 94 maintaining appearances was important to Esther because she felt confident and respectable. Esther and Dick loved to travel the world, visiting Egypt, Hawaii, Ireland, Spain, and Britain. Esther enthusiastically shared her discoveries and experiences with everyone, inspiring others to also enjoy the wonders of travel.
After Dick’s death, Esther moved forward in her pursuit of experiencing more life and new adventures across the globe. Since the late 1980s Esther would spend her time wintering in Mexico and Hawaii with her second love, Arnold (Art) Reinvelt. She was outgoing, social, and loved meeting people. She always had a story to tell about the wonderful people she met on a plane, or in the airport. She perfected the art of making new friends by listening to others’ life stories and making them feel important. She was a life-long learner and regularly attended Olli (Osher) courses at the University of Hawaii.
Esther was a devout Catholic and a lifetime member of St. Simon Catholic Church in Ludington. She was an active member of the church, teaching Confraternity Catholic Doctrine (CCD) for many years. She also served as a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the Catholic Daughters. Esther knew the importance of living with the Lord and gave wise advice to “put it in God’s hands” when others sought relief for their pain and suffering.
Besides her parents, Esther was preceded in death by her husband Dick, her second love, Arthur (Art) Rinvelt, and her son William (Bill) Genter and sister, Joanne Kish. She is survived by her children, Mike (Cindy) of Ludington, Maryelane of Zeeland, and Thom (Kari) of Whiteland, Indiana. Numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters Gini Newell, and Laurel Francis; and two brothers David and Greg Korwek; and many nieces and nephews all survive.
A Catholic funeral mass is to be scheduled for late August at St. Simon Catholic Church.