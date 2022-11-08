Ethelyn Gorgetta Swihart, age 94, of Hart, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her family, Nov. 3, 2022. She was born in Hart, Oct. 23, 1928, to Lee and Marguerite (Bush) Campbell.
Ethelyn graduated a Hart Pirate in 1947. She was an avid Detroit Tigers and Detroit Pistons fan. She enjoyed reading and making regular visits to the public library. Ethelyn found joy in camping and traveling; she had visited Hawaii, out west, and many other destinations. She made the best homemade bread around and also knitted many slippers and dish clothes in her time. Ethelyn served as a waitress at the Pink Elephant, while also working in the food service industry at Hart Public Schools. After many years of feeding her community, Ethelyn retired.
She is survived by three of her children, Joe (Terri) DuMonte of Hart, Pete (Jolyn) DuMonte of Pentwater and Dave (Michelle) DuMonte of Hart; daughters-in-law Monica DuMonte of Hart and Karen DuMont of New Era; three stepchildren Duane (Kathy) Swihart of New Era, Steve (Gladys) Swihart of Hart and Dan Swihart of Hart; and, 23 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lee and Marguerite Campbell; five siblings; husbands Richard DuMont and Wayne Swihart; sons Richard DuMonte, John DuMont and Michael DuMonte; and daughter-in-law Dianne Slater.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 11, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave., Hart, MI, 49420, with a luncheon immediately following. Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.