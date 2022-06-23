Eugene “Gene” Becker, 94, passed away June 15, 2022, at his home in Oceanside, California, after a brief illness.
Gene was born on April 17, 1928, to John and Lillian Becker in Chicago. He graduated from Crane Tech High School and received his law degree from DePaul University. Gene practiced law in the Chicago area for nearly five decades and was past president of the Illinois Athletic Club.
He was known for his athleticism including squash and tennis.
Gene spent most of his childhood and adult summers on Bass Lake in Pentwater in the family cottage built in the ‘30s. His love of the area inspired him to take an active role in the lake’s ongoing activities well into retirement including two terms as president of the Bass Lake Property Owners Association. He was also an enthusiastic member of the Pentwater Tennis Club. He took pride in teaching countless newcomers how to water ski and left a legacy to future generations of friends and family who return annually with their children and grandchildren. He was a confidant and friend to many and will be sorely missed.
Gene was predeceased by his beloved wife of 58 years, Vera. He is survived by his sister Ruth Sovinec; sons Brad and Mark; daughter Donna; and five grandchildren.
A ceremony limited to close family members at this time is planned.