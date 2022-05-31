Eugene “Gene” J. Jorissen, 79, of Ludington, and Estero, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 16, 2022, at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Estero, Florida.
Gene was born on Jan. 21, 1943, in Hart to Jerome A. and Mary A. (Peterson) Jorissen. He graduated from Ludington High School in 1960. He went on to Central Michigan University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree and a teaching certificate in January 1965. While at CMU, he met the love of his life, Carolyn (Keeney) Jorissen. They were married for 59 years.
Gene went on to teach for 30.5 years, 29 of which were in Ludington. While being very involved with his students, he served as Mason County Commissioner, and opened the Bushel Basket Farm Market which is now known as Orchard Market. In 1995, he retired from teaching and began his 16-year run as Pere Marquette Charter Township supervisor/superintendent. Gene’s love for country encouraged him to run for state representative in 2002. He never failed to thank a veteran or current military personnel for their service. Never one to sit still, he started several businesses. He enjoyed driving his bus, organizing trips and setting up Avenue’s End Mini Mall.
Family was very important to Gene.
He enjoyed camping with them as well as annual spring break trips to Florida. He also always found time to attend his daughters’ and grandkids’ sporting events, maintain his garden, flowers and home. His love extended to fostering kids as well as he was special to many students and his employees in the community. Gene never met a stranger.
As a Christian, Gene was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church. There he sang in the choir as well as served on many boards and participated in several mission trips. He enjoyed being auctioneer each Christmas during the church’s annual fundraiser benefitting various community charities.
Gene is survived by his wife Carolyn; daughters Carrie Jorissen of Ludington and Jennifer (Jeff) Umbaugh of Plymouth, Indiana; grandchildren Daniel (Nicole Whitman) Jorissen, Courtney (Kody) Smith, Mackenzie and Kyle Umbaugh; great-grandchildren Kayden, Henley, Beau, Layne and Jace; sisters Phyllis (Donald) Harden and Joan (David) Killion as well as sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life will be held on Monday, June 6, at St. Paul UMC, 3212 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, MI 49431. Visitation at 10 a.m., service at 11 a.m. and a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Paul UMC or Miss Sawyer’s Kids With A Cause (supporting active military around the world), 516 S. James St., Ludington, MI 49431.