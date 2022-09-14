Dedicated father, grandfather and community servant, Eugene Noel Danielson passed away on Aug. 31, 2022. Eugene (Gene) was born on April 23, 1930, and was adopted by Vernor and Martha Danielson in 1931. Gene was raised in Ludington. He was a man with a true heart for service as exemplified in the way he served his wife, family, job, community and church. Gene married his beloved wife Stella on Sept. 1, 1951. He went to be with her mere hours before what would have been their 71st anniversary. Gene was preceded into the hereafter by his wife Stella and son Robert. He is survived by his three daughters Linda (Doug) Shank, Cindy Noble and Melody (Scott) Berryman; his daughter-in-law Janice (Robert) Danielson; his nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great, great-grandchild. Gene spent his young adult life as a masterful handyman in Michigan before moving to North Port, Florida, in 1979. He instilled in his children and grandchildren a great love of fishing, the outdoors and a self-reliant work ethic. Gene’s love of community led to many close family connections and the institution of van pick-up for local youths to attend youth groups and church activities.
Gene’s love was large enough to encompass this whole community, and while his life was full, it was lived well. He will be greatly missed, and is forever at peace with his true loves, God and Stella. Services will be held Friday, Sept. 16, at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home in Punta Gorda, Florida. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the full service will begin at 11 a.m. All friends and family are welcome.