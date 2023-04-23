Eunice May Hulth, age 92, of Ludington, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the Poppen Hospice House in Muskegon and is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior. Eunice was born on Jan. 10, 1931, in Highland Park, the daughter of Arthur and Maude (Johnson) Hulth, and graduated from Ludington High School with the class of 1948. She furthered her education at Bethel College in St. Paul, Minnesota, and began working as an accountant for Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, a career that would last 42 years. Eunice served in her church in many different roles, including children’s ministry and church treasurer. She also had a passion for urban ministry. For 32 years, she served on the board of City First Foundation, whose mission is to resource urban neighborhoods, ministries, and families educationally, economically, socially, and spiritually. In her retirement, she chose to move back to Ludington and was a resident of Village Manor.
Eunice will be greatly missed by her sisters Marilyn (Gaylord) Shaffer of Ludington and Karen (Gerald) Doornbos of Grand Rapids; her niece and nephews Linda (Jeffrey) Woodhouse of Indianapolis, Indiana, Joel (Sherilyn) Shaffer of Grand Rapids, Curtis (Tammy) Doornbos of Middleville, Jeffrey (Kristy) Doornbos of Grandville, and Bradley (Julia) Doornbos of Jenison, along with numerous great nieces and nephews and cousins.
Funeral services will be held for Eunice at 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at Calvary Baptist Church in Ludington, with her longtime pastor and friend from her church in Chicago, Rev. Mark Johnson, officiating. The burial will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington. Friends may meet with her family on Saturday morning from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church. Those who wish to remember Eunice with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Urban Transformation Ministries in Grand Rapids and Paul Carlson Partnership in Chicago.
