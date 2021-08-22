Evelyn Ebba Fearnow (Johnson, Gleason), 93, of Ludington, passed away Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at Oakview Medical Care Facility in Ludington.
Evelyn, also known as “Evie” to her close friends and family, was born on Nov. 17, 1927, in a little sod house in Dix, Nebraska, the daughter of Oscar Edwin Johnson and Ebba Linnea Nilson.
Preceding Evelyn in death were her father and mother; three brothers Andy, Harvey and Kenneth; her first husband and father of her four children David E. Fearnow; her daughter Pam; her only son David Edward Fearnow; her second husband Marvin Gleason; and, her companion of 24 years Marshall Mattiss.
Evelyn was a very special person. If you knew her at all you loved her. She was kind, giving, generous, honest and trustworthy. She seldom had a bad word to say about anyone. Everyone was her friend and that is how she treated them. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be missed by many friends and family members.
Evelyn loved to crochet and knit, play bingo, do jigsaw puzzles, Sudoku, Freecell and other card games, especially rummy. She was very good with numbers. She made and gifted many beautiful afghans, mittens, baby caps, shawls and many other lovely items. Along with that she also loved to dance and to listen to music, a favorite past time was listening to Marshall and his friends jam.
Evelyn was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary since 1974. She was a devoted member of the Emanuel Lutheran Church here in Ludington. She worked at Glen of Michigan as a seamstress. When she first came to Manistee she worked at the Greyhound bus station, which was across the street from where her first husband worked.
Surviving Evelyn are her sister Pauline Kremer from Texas; daughters Betty Shimel (Walter) and Laurie Locke (James); daughter-in-law Kathleen Fearnow (David); nine grandchildren; and, eight great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 501 E. Danaher, Ludington, with Rev. Domingo F. Shriver officiating. Interment will be Cleon Township Cemetery, Copemish. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Emanuel Lutheran Church or Oakview Medical Care Facility.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com