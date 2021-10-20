Evelyn “Jean” Kusebuski, 89, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A Mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, at 12 p.m. at St. Simon Catholic Church with Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.

