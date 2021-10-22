Evelyn “Jean” Kusebuski, 89, of Ludington, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Jean was born on Sept. 25, 1932 in England, the daughter of William and Evelyn (Bauden) Coles. Jean met her husband-to-be, Bernard Kusebuski, while he was in the U.S. Army, stationed in England. They were married on Dec. 18, 1952.
Jean was an expert seamstress, enjoyed knitting and crocheting, and was a wonderful baker. She loved the time spent with her family. Jean was a loving mother and a loyal Detroit Tigers fan.
Jean is survived by her children Michael (Pamela) Kusebuski, Sandra (George) Karl and David Kusebuski; grandchildren Amanda (Jeremy) Overmyer, Tammy Moore, Andrew (Nicole) Kusebuski, Derek (Christy) Karl, Drew (fiancé Emily Peterson) Karl and Sara (Ryan) Karl-Lusardi; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Besides Jean’s parents, her husband Bernard Kusebuski, preceded her in death in 2018. A mass from the Order of Christian Funerals will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021 at noon at St. Simon Catholic Church, with The Rev. Wayne B. Wheeler Jr. presiding. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lakeshore Resource Center.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Jean at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.