Evelyn L. Daniels, age 89, of Manistee, passed away on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020 at home with her daughter.
She was born in 1930 and was the daughter of the late Moses & Anna Regina of Ludington who were immigrants from Poland. She spoke Polish until she was in kindergarten and grew up on a farm in Mason County. She graduated from St. Simon’s school in Ludington in 1948. After high school she worked at Bert’s Restaurant, where she was the only waitress. She met Bill Daniels there and married him on May 5, 1951. Together they had four children and made their home in Eastlake until 1960 when they built their current home on Preuss Road. She worked 26 years at Security National Bank retiring in 1992. She was a member of St. Mary’s Church volunteering endless hours for church activities and was very active in her children’s school activities at Manistee Catholic Central as well. She was a member of the Moose Lodge No. 1128, and also volunteered for the hospital auxiliary working in the store and as the choir of the Sleigh Bell Bake Sale for many years.
She loved her family and is survived by her children, Susan K. Smith, William C. (Julie) Daniels, Deborah Wilsey, Jeannette (Roger) Sullivan and Ana L. Ramos a foreign exchange student from Chile that became part of the family in 1970; her grandchildren, Alexander R. Smith, Samantha (Scott) Van Aelst, Amanda Shumaker, Melissa (Mike) Morkin, Travis (Jenni) Aultman, Daniel (Justine) Aultman, Jackie (Devon) Davidson, Rebecca (Brandon) Church, Sydney Forbes; stepgrandchildren Ian (Amy) Fonnesbeck, Karl (Lindsey) Fonnesbeck, Leslie (Billy) Middendorf, Mead (Emily) Fonnesbeck, Colleen Sullivan, Sam and Katie Sullivan, Charlie Sullivan and Cristen Saovedra; her great-grandchildren, Austin and Ashley Van Aelst, Madison and Kaitlyn Shumaker, Hudson Talsma, Kaedin Hendwikson, Jordyn Aultman, Aiden, Rose and Constance Aultman, Dean and Pheona Davidson, Sebastian Saovedra; her stepgreat-grandchildren, Cole & Ellie Fonnesbeck, Madison, Karson, Kooper and Karter Fonnesbeck, William and Owen Middendorf, Wyatt and Waylon Fonnesbeck, Cayden Markin, Shea Lynn Sullivan and Sebastian Saovedra; and one sister Clementine O’Brien. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive her.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her loving husband William C. Daniels, her siblings Bernadine Jabrocki, Ed Regina, Eleanor Dombrowski, Isabelle Regina, a granddaughter Priscila Aultman and her beloved companion Edward Stakenas.
According to Evelyn’s wishes, cremation has taken place and Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7, at 11:30 a.m. at Divine Mercy Parish with Rev. Pablo Martinez officiating. The family will be at the church at 10 a.m. to receive friends.
A memorial will be established in Evelyn’s name at Manistee Catholic Central. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home and also at the church.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.