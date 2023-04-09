Evelyn M. “Sis” Stewart, 97, of Branch, passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Evelyn, or Sis as most knew her, was born Feb. 24, 1926, about 75 feet from where she lived all her life. She was the daughter of Herman and Jessie (Landon) Myers and the sister of Lee, Bud, Babe and Richard. Sis would marry John Masunas in 1947 and later Lloyd Stewart. Both husbands preceded her in death.
Sis worked around the Branch and Irons area as a waitress for the Oasis Restaurant, Nah-Tak-A and at Crossroads Bar in Baldwin. She loved to bowl and bowled on various teams and leagues in Irons for many years. When she wasn’t bowling, you could often find her working in her yard tending to the many flowers that graced her life.
Sis was also preceded in death by her son Curtis Masunas; her parents Herman and Jessie; and her brothers Lee, Bud, Babe and Richard.
She will be greatly missed by her sons Jerry and Arnold Masunas and daughter Colleen Coats all of Irons; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and, three great, great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held for Sis at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 14 at Wyman Funeral & Cremation Services in Scottville. Burial will take place next to her parents at Tallman Cemetery in Branch. Friends may greet her family on Friday from 1 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
