Evelyn Ruth Brown, aged 85, of Branch, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Evelyn was born on Nov. 15, 1935 in Michigan City, Indiana, the daughter of William and Helen (Pletcher) Wilke, and graduated from Niles Community High School in Niles. She was later introduced to a young man named Harvey L. Brown while attending a dance in Niles as they both loved to polka. They married on Dec. 16, 1960, and just celebrated their 60th anniversary together last week.
Evelyn was a great seamstress and was well known in the Niles community for her beautiful wedding dresses. In later years, she earned her real estate license and worked as a realtor in the Niles area until she and Harvey moved to Mason County in 2000 to enjoy their retirement. They were faithful members of CrossRoads Church in Scottville.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents and her sons Leonard Paul and Harvey L. Brown Jr. She will be greatly missed by her husband Harvey of Branch; her daughter Kimberly Brown of Niles; her granddaughter Lacey Craw also of Niles; her great-grandchildren Elli and Conner Craw; and her sister Elaine Alonso of Michigan City.
Funeral services will be held for Evelyn at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 28 at CrossRoads Church with her pastor Rev. Rich Chasse officiating. Burial will take place at Silverbrook Cemetery in Niles on Tuesday, Dec. 29, at 1 p.m. Friends may meet with Harvey on Monday morning from 10 a.m. until time of services at CrossRoads Church.
Those who wish to remember Evelyn with a memorial donation are asked to please consider making it to the church. Please visit Evelyn’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to leave a memory of Evelyn for her family, or to light a candle in her memory.