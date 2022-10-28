Everett Eugene “Gene” Davidson, 94, of Pentwater, passed away peacefully Oct. 27, 2022. He was born Dec. 24, 1927, the son of Harrison and Adrianna Davidson.
Gene was an admirable servant to the Pentwater and Holland communities. He led an adventurous life, leaving a legacy for all to admire, with the hope that our future generations will continue his legacy throughout the coming years.
Gene is survived by his wife Barbara Davidson; his children Nikki (Keith) Blankenship, Jeff (Cherie) Elhart and Kathy Elhart; brothers-in-law David (Lynnette) Washburn, George (Carol) Washburn and Stewart (Marcia) Washburn; grandchildren Jenny (Alex) Alvarez, Todd Votz, Jake (Danielle) Elhart and Ben (Allison) Elhart; and great granchild Maeson Elhart.
Memorial services will be conducted at 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022, at Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, 2370 N. 72nd Ave. with coffee and cookies immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pentwater Artisan Learning Center, or the Pentwater Jr. Sailing Program, both are located at 780 Park St., Pentwater, MI 49420.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.