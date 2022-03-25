Everett “Woody” C. Woodworth, age 81, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at his home in Walhalla. He was born June 7, 1940, in Colfax Township, Oceana County, the son of Guy and Elizabeth (Johnson) Woodworth.
Woody went on to serve in the U.S. Navy from 1959-1963 as a welder and frame cutter. Soon after being discharged, he went to work for GM in Lansing for about 14 years. Woody left GM to move to Idaho to start an outfitting business which he enjoyed for many years. He was the ultimate outdoorsman with many successful big game hunts including moose, caribou, elk, mule deer, bear, cougar, antelope and many whitetail deer. He was very active in the salmon fishing seasons on Lake Michigan for more than 20 years and achieved his goal of catching a 30-plus pound salmon.
Woody is survived by his daughter Shannan (Gene) Miston; two grandsons Gene Miston III and Ryan (Sequoia) Miston; one great-grandson Jaxon Ryan Miston. In the last three years, Woody reconnected with his second wife Marie (Domin) Buffington. He is also survived by his two sisters Elnora (Ken) Jacobs and Catherine (John) Keniston; sister-in-law Linda Woodworth; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his life partner Elizabeth (Betty) Plumb; his parents; and brother Edward “Larry” Woodworth.
The family will have a celebration of Woody’s life at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 23, 222, at the Custer VFW Gold Bar Post 5096.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.