Fay Laguire, age 67, of Free Soil, passed away Thursday, July 29, 2021. A graveside service will be held Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Manistee. Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
