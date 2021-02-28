Fern Annette Hilton, 70, of Pentwater, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Sept. 21, 1950, in Cleveland, Ohio. She was the daughter of Norman and Lilyan (Duerinck) Johnson. She was a graduate from Lisle High School (Illinois) in 1968.
On April 24, 1976, Fern married the love of her life, Frank R. Hilton in Ludington. Together they raised their three children in Pentwater. Fern was an active member in many organizations, including Hospice of Michigan, the United Way, the Civil Rights Committee and served as a union representative until she retired in 2011 from Howmet Aerospace, where she was employed for more than 20 years.
She enjoyed kayaking and going to the movies with her sister Kathie every Sunday. Fern was a talented musician who could play several instruments. She was most proud of her flute, ukulele, canjo and teaching her grandchildren to play the recorder. She was an active member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater, where she played her flute during services. Fern was a published author, having written several children’s books and an autobiography. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren who will always remember her witty sense of humor and the “fairy forest” she created in her backyard for them. Fern was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and community member.
Fern is survived by her husband Frank R. Hilton; her daughter Alice (Scott Case) Hilton of Ludington; her son Robert (Sara) Hilton of Pentwater; Loreen Bahri girlfriend of son, Raymond Hilton; her six grandchildren Jesse, Karly, Bella, Henry, Adalynn and Lucas; her mother-in-law Dorothy Hilton of Scottville; her 10 siblings Norman (Mary Ellen) Johnson, Raymond Johnson, Richard (Sue) Johnson, Donald Johnson, Robert (Jan) Johnson, Kathie (David) Mack, Patrice Johnson Hilton, Michael Johnson, David (Ludivina) Johnson, Mary Clare Johnson; and, numerous nieces and nephews.
Fern was preceded in death by her parents; her son Raymond Hilton in 2016; and, her father-in-law Raymond Hilton.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Beacon Cremation and Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, in Hart. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private funeral service will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater with a Celebration of Life held later this year. Interment will be in the Pentwater Township Cemetery.
Beacon Cremation and Funeral service is in charge of arrangements. www.beaconfh.com