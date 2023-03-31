Floyd Lee Arnold, 71, transitioned to heaven peacefully at home surrounded by family on March 30, 2023.
Born March 17, 1952 in Memphis, Tennessee, to Bernice (Arnold) Smith and Floyd Williams. Floyd spent his childhood in Hayti, Missouri, before moving to Baldwin. He was a 1970 graduate of Baldwin High School and attended Western Michigan University, before starting a family. He worked in manufacturing, including many years at Great Lakes Castings in Ludington and Cascade Engineering in Grand Rapids.
Floyd enjoyed BBQs, days spent at the lake, Sunday drives, spending time with friends and family, watching NBA games and listening to music. He grew up in the church and could sing anything from gospel to the Isley Brothers. The life of the party, he could make anyone laugh, and never met a stranger he couldn’t turn into a friend.
He will be deeply missed, but his spirit will live on through the memories and stories shared by those who knew and loved him throughout his life.
Floyd is survived by his children Floyd (Olga) Arnold Jr., Isaiah (Robyn) Arnold, Todd (Canithra) Arnold, Noah (Kylee) Haggerty, Brandy Arnold and Iesha (Bryan) Jolly; step- daughters Julie Modrok and Rachelle Modrok; mother Bernice Smith; brothers Maurice (Sue) Arnold, Rickey Smith; sisters Emma Anderson, Reta (Booker) Terry; companion Damita Dixon-Burks; former spouse Lucinda (Richard) Roberts; Jan Haggerty (mother of Noah Haggerty); and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by son Micah Arnold, former spouse Laura Arnold, grandmother Mary Bailey, sister Vickie Smith and brother Carlton Smith.
Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. on April 6 at Riley Funeral Home, 426 W St Joseph St., Lansing. The Celebration of Life will be held on April 7 at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Temple Church, 1518 S. Washington Ave. in Lansing, followed by burial at Mount Hope Cemetery and repass at Bethlehem Temple Church.
Please send any flowers to Riley Funeral Home.