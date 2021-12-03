Frances Ann Habermehl, a lifelong resident of Michigan, passed away peacefully on Nov. 27, 2021, at her residence in Farmington Hills.
She was born on Aug. 2, 1944 in Highland Park. Frances was the daughter of Frank and Mildred Posner (Watson). Frances graduated from Bentley high school in Livonia, Class of 1963. She was married to Charles Habermehl on Oct. 26, 1963. They celebrated 39 years of marriage together. Charles Habermehl passed away in 2003. Frances owned The Gift Horse jewelry store in Ludington and Naples, Florida, for many years. Frances was an avid gardener and loved the Ludington beach front.
Frances and Charles are survived by their two children Jaimie and Charles; also grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Frances is also survived by two brothers Richard and Robert and her sister-in-law Mary.
A memorial service will be scheduled next summer to celebrate Frances‘s life. Those who wish to remember Frances in a special way may make a gift in her memory to the Lakeshore Animal Friends P.O. Box 503 Ludington, MI 49431.