Frances “Frankie” Louise (Rich) Sullivan, age 88, formerly of Branch, passed away on June 18, 2021. She was born on Feb. 22, 1933, in Horiatio, Alaska, daughter of the late Martin Rich and Ethel (Peterson) Rich.
Her hobbies included quilting, gardening, playing cards and pool at the Scottville Senior Center and trips to the casinos. Frankie’s greatest joy was to host family gatherings at her home on Long Lake in Branch. In most recent years, while living at the Brookdale Senior Living Community in Brighton, she enjoyed calling bingo, playing pool and meeting new friends.
She was united in marriage to Robert L. Sullivan on July 12, 1954, who preceded her in death in 2004, after 50 years of marriage. Frankie is survived by her three children: Faye Goldner of Schoolcraft Toni (Doug) Shepherd of Plymouth and Robert L. (Cindy) Sullivan II of Portland; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings Fae Blankenship, Maureen Youngblood, Doreen Rich, Martin Rich and Lucille Rich; and, several nieces and nephews. She was loved and cherished by many, many friends.
A graveside service will take place in Custer, date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to either Brookdale Hospice Detroit, 32300 Northwestern Highway, Suite 125, Farmington Hills, MI 48334, or, Scottville Area Senior Center, 140 S. Main Street, Scottville, MI 49454.