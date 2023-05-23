Frances Jane Buck, 92, of Pentwater, passed away on Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Frances was born on Dec. 16, 1930, the daughter of Harold Mehl and Erma (Conklin) Mehl. Upon graduation from high school in 1948, she went on to further her education at Hackley Hospital School of Nursing, earning her nursing degree in 1952. On Dec. 6, 1952, Frances married her forever love, Richard L. Buck. Together they were able to share over 60 years together until his passing in 2013. Until her retirement, Frances worked as a registered nurse at Oceana/Shelby Hospital and spent several years in the traveling nurses’ program.
Frances enjoyed traveling. She and her husband Richard spent many years traveling to Hawaii for a couple of months each winter. Frances also enjoyed spending time in Florida, shopping and going to Disney World, one of her favorite places. In addition to Hawaii and Florida, her dream was to go to Australia and thanks to one of her granddaughters, that dream came true! She also enjoyed painting and taking classes to enhance her techniques. She spent the last several years enjoying life. She attended birthday parties, band concerts, breakfast every Friday, shopping, and pedicures. Frances loved to be a little different sometimes and had added a little touch of purple to her hair. She was remembered everywhere she went with that touch of color and received compliments from all ages. It was so much fun for her. Frances was blessed to have lived such a fulfilled life. She will be missed.
Frances is survived by her children Mary (DeWayne) Samuels, Cathyrn (Kevin) McCann, Michael (Mary) Buck, Mark (Christy) Buck, and Diane Hartley; daughter in-law Sherry Buck; brother Larry Mehl; 19 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and her one great, great-grandchild.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Richard L. Buck; son, David W. Buck; parents, Harold V. and Erma N. Mehl; brother, Duane Mehl; and grandson, Michael Huck.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution may do so to Davita Dialysis Center.
The family thanks everyone for the cards and condolences.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.OakGroveLudington.com.