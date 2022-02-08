Frances P. Eastway, age 60, of Scottville, went to heaven to be with her parents and sister, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. She was born Feb. 13, 1961, in North Carolina to Archie and Alice (Thomas) Eastway.
Frances is survived by her four siblings Dixie Williams, Mike Eastway, Joe Eastway and Todd (Dorothy) Eastway, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Doris Eastway.
According to her wishes cremation has taken place, and Frances will be laid to rest with her sister Doris and her parents at Lakeview Cemetery in Ludington.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, www.oakgroveludington.com.