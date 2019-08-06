Francis L. Hiscock passed away July 15, 2019, in Ludington, at the age of 100. He was born January 1, 1919, in Climax, Michigan, in Calhoun County, to Nellie (Parker) and Leonard Church Hiscock. He married Elizabeth Fenn on June 27, 1943, while serving in the U.S. Navy, and she preceded him in death.
Family surviving includes: children, Anne (Dave) Soles of Pentwater, Thomas (Connie) Hiscock of London, Ontario, and Elaine (Kenneth) Konyha of Lake Worth, Florida, and Pentwater. Grandchildren include Christopher (Sung) Soles of Washington, D.C., Elizabeth (Matthew) Butler of Grand Haven, Amy (Peter) Coenen of Inglehart, Ontario, Ben (Bobbi) Hiscock of Tilsonburg, Ontario, Max (Patricia) Konyha of Wichita, Kansas, Adam Konyha of Clinton, and John (Tasha) Konyha of Ypsilanti; and great-grandchildren, Isaac Soles, Christopher Butler, Madelyn Butler, Levi Hiscock, Rachael (Ethan) Rumble, Claire Coenen, Mackenzie Coenen, Daniel Coenen, Cheyenne Hudson, Samantha Ringer, Oliver Konyha and Adrian Konyha.
Francis graduated from Western Michigan University after World War II. His first teaching assignment was Industrial Arts in Cadillac. He obtained his masters from the University of Michigan and was employed by Portage Schools and then as the first Dean of Applied Sciences at Southwestern Michigan Community College in Dowagiac. At Southwestern, he initiated programs in nursing, aviation, welding, agriculture, building trades and many others. He served briefly at West Shore Community College and at Southwestern as Interim President.
Francis and Elizabeth enjoyed travel. They made two trips to eastern Zaire (now Congo) with woodworking production equipment for a mission project near Kinshasa.
Moving to Pentwater upon retirement, he was an active member of the Pentwater Service Club, Habitat for Humanity, 29-er Retired Work Project group, Sports Fishing Association, Pentwater Lake Association, and Centenary United Methodist Church where he served in local and state-wide positions.
Francis was named Citizen of the year by the Service Club and was recognized as Pentwater’s oldest citizen in 1918. His last volunteer assignment was as greeter for Pentwater Community Dinners.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM, August 24, 2019, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Pentwater. Memorial Contributions may be addressed to Centenary UMC, PO Box 111, Pentwater MI, 49449.
