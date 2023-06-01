Francis “Red” Hickle passed away peacefully with his children by his side on May 26, 2023, in Sebring, Florida. Red Hickle was born 86 years ago in Crab Orchard, Tennessee. His family briefly moved to Roxanna, Illinois, where he graduated from high school and soon joined the U.S. Navy.
He served his country for over 20 years. He was a navigator, flying the planes he loved, for a country he loved. During this time, he traveled the world and lived all over the United States. After his Navy career, he then worked over 20 years for the city of Ludington. When he retired, he and his wife, Vicki set off on their sailboat enjoying many adventures, and new friends along the way. They finally settled on land in Cape Coral, Florida. Their final few years were spent in Avon Park, Florida. Red had many hobbies. He was an avid reader and liked to share his books with family and friends. He also had a great love for animals and nature. In his younger years, he liked to hike, and only stopped biking in the last year or so. He loved to play guitar and sing with his family.
He loved his family, and is survived by his children Leslie Flory of Washington State, Laura Urka of Ludington, Leslie (Scott) Solberg, Timothy Mills both of Clinton, Iowa; grandchildren Devon (Ben) Hernandez of Ludington; Jay Whitmore, Frances Whitmore, Sheila Betancourt, Annabelle Morgan and all from Washington State; and, Dylan and Morgan Solberg of Clinton, Iowa.
He is survived by many cousins but especially close to and adored his cousins Jerrie Sue (Jack) Davis, Pam (Bill) Lawson, Tracy (Jack) Bryant, and Billy M. (Jeanie) Martin II, all from Crossville, Tennessee.
Red was preceded in death by his late wife Vicki, only seven short months ago, as well as his son Francis Robert Hickle Jr., and his daughter Lisa Morgan.
In keeping with Red’s wishes, there will be no public service.
He will forever be missed. Love you yesterday, today, and every tomorrow.