Frank Adam Sagan, 83, of Ludington, died Saturday, April 17, 2021. He was born Feb. 24, 1938, in Chicago, the son of Frank and Lillian (Malec) Sagan.
Frank served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Edwin H. Ewing American Legion Post 76 in Ludington.
Frank earned his bachelor’s degree in building construction from Michigan State University. He owned and operated Sagan Construction for many years and later started Home Inspections of West Michigan. Frank designed and built the Kiwanis Band Shell at Ludington Park and the Scottville Band Shell.
Frank was an active member of St. Simon Catholic Church. He was also a 40-year member of the Scottville Clown Band. In his spare time, Frank volunteered with the Red Cross, White Pine Village and the Boy Scouts.
Frank is survived by his wife Marialice Sagan; three sons Robert (Mya) Sagan of Traverse City, Stanley Sagan of Kentwood and Peter Sagan of Ludington; his granddaughter Marija Sagan; his sisters Irene Kranik, Barbara (Roger) Howard and Christina Scott; and, several nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Sylvester Sagan; and his brother-in-law Larry Kranik.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021, at St. Simon Catholic Church, Ludington, with Father Wayne B. Wheeler presiding. Interment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Montague.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Scottville Clown Band or the Lakeshore Food Club.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, Pere Marquette Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.