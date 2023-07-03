Frank Edward Lusk, 86, of Scottville, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023 at his home. Frank was born on Feb. 20, 1937, in the Sparta area of Kent County, one of 17 children born to Stanley and Hazel (Hawkins) Lusk and graduated from Sparta High School. Frank worked construction with his longtime partner Ben Lambert in the Kent County area for many years. He married Marion E. (Crowley) in 1975 and they celebrated 42 years together before Marion preceded him in death in 2017. Frank was also preceded in death by his parents, 2 stepchildren, and 13 brothers and sisters.
Frank was a true outdoorsman with a love for all animals and nature. He was very athletic and while playing amateur league baseball in Grand Rapids, was encouraged by Bob Sullivan to attend a major league tryout along with Mickey Stanley. Both were drafted by the Detroit Tigers — and after playing for a short time in the Tigers minor league system in Texas, Frank returned back to Grand Rapids to raise his family. Frank was an accomplished golfer and played in the West Michigan Amateur league for several years as well.
Frank will be greatly missed by his sons Patrick (Wendy) Lusk of Sparta, and Daniel Lusk of Cedar Springs; his daughters Diane (John) Piorkowski of Novi, and Judy (Peter) Light of White Lake; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; five stepchildren; his brother Gerald (Kay) Lusk of Sparta; his sisters June Kurtz of Ohio, and Alice Ryan of Sparta; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friend Steve Kapala.
A ceremony to celebrate Frank’s life will be held late this summer. Those who wish to remember Frank with a memorial donation are asked to please consider Lakeshore Animal Friends, PO Box 503, Ludington, MI 49431.
Please visit Frank’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a memory or tribute of Frank with his family.