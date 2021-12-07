Frank James Nephew, age 80, of Ludington, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday Nov. 26, 2021.
He was born and raised in Ludington, moving to Breckenridge after getting married. He returned to Ludington after his retirement from Dow Chemical Co. of Midland.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Linda (Mckerracher) Nephew, his second wife Wanda Nephew, his in-laws Roy and Mary Mckerracher and his parents Otis and Marian (Brant) Nephew.
He is survived by his sons Scott and Kevin Nephew; grandchildren Zachary, Christopher and Justin, great-grandchildren Ruby Jade and Jackson Eugene; sister Lucy Nephew; and, many other relatives.
Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.