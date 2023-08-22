Frank Joseph Milvert of Scottville passed away at his home on Aug. 22, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born April 20, 1926 the son of Lithuanian immigrants, Frank John and Paulina (Zilius) Milvert and lived on the family homestead for 97 years. As a first generation American he loved his country, and was very proud of his Lithuanian heritage. He remained active in the local Lithuanian community where he shared long friendships and enjoyed many gatherings. After his retirement from the Mason County Road Commission, he joined his wife, E. Jean and daughter Cathy, for a visit to his beloved Lithuania where he spent time meeting and building friendships with his extended family, all while appreciating the rich history, food and culture of Lithuania.
His high school years were cut short by a call to service. In 1944 he joined the Army Air Corp and trained at the Ace Gunnery School in Fort Myers, Florida. This led him to become a side gunner in a B29 during World War II. He loved to share stories of his close friend Rhea Myers and the trusted pilot Jack White who he credited with his safe return from the Pacific theater. He was proud that his air wing flew patrol over the USS Missouri during the signing of the Armistice. After the war ended he returned to Mason County and proudly graduated from Scottville High School in 1947.
Frank was married to his best friend E. Jean Wright for over 55 years. Jean preceded him in death in May 2011. After raising their small family, they enjoyed retirement and shared lasting memories of their travels across the United States. Frank spent his spare time working in his garage on many projects large and small. His favorite project was tinkering on his Allison Chalmers tractor, a legacy from his youth on the family farm. He loved his cars and spent hours shopping and searching for his next automobile. Frank had a passion for growing vegetables in his garden and looked forward to the spring arrival of the Burpee Seed catalog. Long hours went into planning each summer’s bumper crop.
Frank will be greatly missed by his children Susan Makie of Traverse City, Cathy Milvert of Scottville, Tom (Helen) Milvert of Columbus, Indiana; his grandchildren Michelle (Mike) Palma, Lisa (Derek) Weurding, Becky (Dan) Haiss, Erin Makie, Alex (Elisabeth) Milvert, Kaitlynn Milvert, Melissa Milvert; and numerous great-grandchildren. Along with his wife Jean, Frank was also preceded in death by his sister Helen Milvert Bockstanz and brother James Milvert.
Frank was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Catholicism was the pillar of his life and he especially loved the traditional Latin mass. He was devoted to praying the rosary daily. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Frank at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Custer. Burial with Honor Guard rites will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery next to his beloved Jean. Those who wish to remember Frank with a memorial donation are asked to please consider the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture in Chicago, Illinois.
Please visit Frank’s memory page at www.wymanfuneralservice.com to share a tribute or memory of Frank with his family.