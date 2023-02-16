Frank Joseph Tuka, age 89, of Grant Township, passed away on Wednesday Feb. 15, 2023, at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital in Ludington.
He was born on Feb. 23, 1933 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Frank and Sylvia (Janata) Tuka. He served our country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955. On May 23, 1959, he married Mary Ann Jackoviak at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in Free Soil. Frank was employed with Packaging Corporation of America for 44 years retiring in 1995. He was a life member of the V.F.W. Walsh Post No. 4499, a life member of the Stephen T. Duchon Catholic War Veterans Post No. 1847, a member of the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad and also a member of the Disabled American Veterans Salt City Chapter No. 43 all of Manistee. He was a past Mason County Commissioner as well as a past Filer Credit Union Board Member. He was also a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church of Free Soil. Frank was an avid bowler in the Manistee Bowling Leagues and was inducted into the Men’s Bowling Hall of Fame.
He loved the outdoors, including deer hunting, fishing and camping. He enjoyed playing bingo, cards and attending his children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events.
Frank is survived by his wife of 63 years Mary Ann Tuka of Grant Township; his children Cheryl Janowiak of Manistee, Tina (Cliff) White of Clarksville, Tennessee, Frank (Sandy) Tuka of Rockford, Chuck (Donna) Tuka of Clawson, and Jeff (Jackie) Tuka of Scottville; his grandchildren Joshua (Emily) Janowiak, Brooke Janowiak, Kylie (Joshua) McWhirter, Janie White, Frank Tuka, David (Kelly) Klipfel, Doug (Chelsea) Klipfel, Joslyn Tuka and Carleigh Tuka; nine great-grandchildren; his sister Dolly (Gary) Lindeman of Manistee; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jim and Dawn Jackoviak of Custer; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Tim and Betty Baer of Racine, Wisconsin; and, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Richard and Carolyn Gagnon of Port Washington, Wisconsin.
He was preceded in death by his father Frank Tuka; his mother Sylvia Hajec; his stepfather Charles Hajec; a brother Paul Posway; sister and brother-in-law Lillian and Boo Innis; brother and sister-in-law John and Judy Tuka; and, his mother-in-law and father-in-law John and Lorraine Jackoviak.
Mass of Christian Burial for Frank will be celebrated Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Manistee with Rev. Daniel DePew celebrant. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Manistee, where the members of the Manistee County United Veterans Council Ritual Squad will conduct military honors.
Visitation for family and friends will be at the Herbert Funeral Home in Manistee on Sunday afternoon, from 3-8 p.m. where relatives, friends and members of the St. John’s Rosary Society will pray the rosary at 7 p.m., and also at the funeral home on Monday morning from 10 a.m. up until processing to the church at 10:45 a.m.
Memorial contributions in Frank’s name may be made to St. John Cantius Catholic Church or the V.F.W. Walsh Post No. 4499 of Manistee. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.
The Herbert Funeral Home of Manistee is in charge of funeral arrangements.