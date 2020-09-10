Frank Robert McMullin Jr., aged 80, of Ludington and Wheaton, Illinois, passed away at his resort, Heaven on Hamlin, on Hamlin Lake on Monday, July 27, 2020. Frank was born in Oak Park, Illinois, and lived in a number of places during his youth including Idaho — which was a site of fondly remembered numerous boyhood adventures. However, his very favorite place to spend time in his youth (as well as later in life) was at Bass Lake, Pentwater and Ludington.
Frank served in the U.S. Air Force and later graduated from Aurora University in Aurora, Illinois. He spent many years in the transportation business for International Harvester (Broadview, Illinois) where he met his wife of 54 years, Diane (Street); and he later ran a subsidiary of Rentokil Tropical Plants (Riverwoods, Illinois) from which he retired. After retirement, he acquired and operated Heaven on Hamlin Resort on Hamlin Lake in Ludington.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his son Frank McMullin III (Dorothy) of Wheaton, Illinois, and his daughter Cheri McMullin of Naperville, Illinois. Frank has five granddaughters Kylie, Brianna, Mikayla, Karissa and Cassandra as well as a sixth, May, that has recently joined his son’s family. Frank particularly enjoyed holidays with his children and grandchildren, as well as hunting and fishing with his son and granddaughters and friends.
A Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Parish-Weare, 2380 W Jackson Road, Hart, with Fr. Phil Sliwinski officiating. A celebration of Frank’s life will be held after the service at Heaven on Hamlin, 3795 N Lakeshore Drive, Ludington.
Those who wish to remember Frank with a memorial donation may consider one of his favorite charities, Oasis for Orphans (www.o4o.org), or a preferred charity of the donor’s choice.