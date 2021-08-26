Freda G. Maclean Ellsworth, age 84, of Ludington passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Freda was born Dec. 1, 1936 in Fremont to Harry and Edith (McNutt) Maclean.
She attended Fremont High School. Freda was very proud of her career as a restaurant manager/owner. Freda was a devoted mother of four beautiful daughters and took pride in their upbringing, focusing on kindness and independence. When her children were young, she enjoyed sewing their clothes, working in the garden with them, taking them swimming and always making sure they had a summer vacation.
Freda didn’t spend much time for herself but when she did she enjoyed reading, playing bingo, and her fun trips to the casino.
Freda was also a devoted and loving sister, daughter and grandmother.
Freda grew up in a home with 10 other siblings in Fremont, Michigan. As a child, her younger brother, Gary, was unable to say her name so he lovingly called her “Shibo.”
She will be greatly missed by her three daughters, Debra Mannikko of Ludington, Gloria Ann (Michael) Nargis of Fountain, and Vicki Marie (Fabian) Knizacky of Ludington.
She will also be greatly missed by her close family friend Ralph; her eight grandchildren, Corinne, Donald, Jeffrey, Amanda, Alisha, Brianna, Jessica and Theresa; her 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her siblings, Chan (Rose) Maclean, Glenda (Bert) Brooks, and Gary (Lisa) Maclean; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her baby brother, Laurie; her sister, Jackie Maclean; her brother Dannie; sister, Pat Drake; brother, Harry; sister, Nancy Cavanaugh; her husband, Daniel Lee Ellsworth; her daughter, Susan; and her grandson, Jonathan.
A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. The family requests that flowers be sent for the service as Freda loved them. Memorial contributions in Freda’s name may be directed to Harbor Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington