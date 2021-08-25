Freda G. Maclean Ellsworth, age 84, of Ludington, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at her home with her family by her side. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home in Ludington. Family will greet friends starting at 10 a.m. A full obituary will appear in the next edition.
