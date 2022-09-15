Freda Jean Henry, 87, of Scottville, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. A funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at noon. Arrangements were entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington.
Latest e-Edition
Ludington Daily News
- Already a subscriber? Click the image on the left to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
News In Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
What's Trending
-
Mason County woman dies as result of two-vehicle crash Sunday
-
‘Insulting’ or ‘kind’? Home buyouts offered to Stix neighbors irked by loud music
-
'Confident in my skin': Smith is Miss Ludington Area in comeback win
-
Local truck driver honored for assisting small child
-
Home invasion suspect shot, in custody after search