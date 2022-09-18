Freda Jean Henry died peacefully at home in Scottville, on Sept. 14, 2022. The sixth of six children, Freda was born to Frederick and Lillian Bowyer (Hamilton) on Dec. 29, 1934 in Grand Rapids, during the Great Depression. Six months before Freda was born, her father passed away. Therefore, became his namesake, “Freda”.
Her mother’s example of strong character, determination, discipline and fortitude encouraged Freda’s education at middle school, high school and college.
Freda met Jim Henry in Wayland in 1952 and they married on Feb. 23, 1954, in Grand Rapids. They had three children Scot, Jeff and Cheri and raised them in the Scottville community. Growing into a loving mother, managing household and business finances, Freda developed into a successful bookkeeper for Henry’s Oil & Gas Production Company. Later, Freda would own and operate the Cheri Salon for 40 years.
Freda’s fondest memories were those that included her husband, Jim. Her favorite thing in life was being his wife of 68 years. Together, they created and developed Henry’s Landing, a landmark campground off the Pere Marquette River in Scottville. They loved their campers and embraced them like family. Generations of visiting campers would return to Henry’s Landing for that ‘home away from home’ feeling and sense of community.
A kind and nurturing soul, Freda focused on developing her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. She led a fulfilling life and was known for her quiet generosity and compassion to others. She loved God and her neighbors and trusted the faith of Jesus Christ. No matter how difficult the climb, no matter the conditions, she trusted God to take care of situations and did what she could to help, encourage and improve.
Freda had a feisty spirit and generously shared her delightful humor with her family and loved ones. She loved crafts, ceramics and sewing. She was very content with her life and felt she accomplished all she wanted to do.
Freda was woman of true grace, loveliness and beauty. She will be so missed! Rest in peace sweetheart.
She is survived by her children Scot (Jill) Henry, Jefferson (Sue) Henry and Cheryl Brasseur; grandchildren Garek Henry, Shane Henry, Jefferson (Tessa) Henry Jr., Lillian (Trevor) Dickerson, Joshua (Theresa) Henry and Nicholas Farhat; and great-grandchildren Kaidence, Isabella, James, Taylor, Myles, James Chase and Joshua Mack.
Besides her parents, Freda was preceded in death by her husband Jim Henry; her siblings Ida Buenta, Marie, Frederick, Edward and William; and her son-in-law Clare Brasseur.
Freda’s funeral will be held on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington with visitation starting at noon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Henry’s Landing Memorial Tree Fund.
Please share your fond memories and photos of Freda at www.OakGroveLudington.com.
