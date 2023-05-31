Frederic Gerald Cisler, 76, of Pentwater passed away peacefully May 26, 2023, surrounded by family. He was born April 20, 1947, in Grand Rapids to Gerald and Elaine Cisler.
Fred proudly served his country with the U.S. Army in Vietnam. During that time, he was exposed to Agent Orange and later developed Parkinson’s disease and dementia.
Fred is survived by his wife of 57 years, the love of his life and best friend Jenny Cisler; his children Brad (Karen) Cisler and Mary (Matt) Robey; grandchildren Evan and Colin Robey; brothers Bruce (Cindy) Cisler and Steve (Lori) Cisler; and many nieces and nephews.
Fred graduated from Northview High School, attended Davenport College in Grand Rapids, and then graduated from Ferris State College with a bachelor’s degree in Business. He worked for Roadway Express and Meijer Warehouse prior to purchasing The Pentwater Dari Creme with Jenny. They were owners for 14 years. In 1983 he was fortunate to be hired by Western Land Services as a petroleum landman working in many states throughout the U.S. with Jenny by his side doing title work for them.
Fred joined the Pentwater Yacht Club in 1981, worked on the board for eight years and planned the Y2K and Halloween parties. As the Pentwater Chamber President, he presented a memorable welcome for the Presidential Yacht, the Sequoia, as it passed through town.
Fishing was a love of Fred’s, especially fly fishing in remote, scenic areas of the country. He showed his children, grandchildren and friend’s children and grandchildren how to fish on his pond, Scenic Lake Larry, and Pentwater Lake. He also volunteered on many excursions with the group Reeling and Healing Midwest.
Golf was another favorite pastime with friends where he could share his sense of humor spinning a great story. At the age of 50, Fred returned to motorcycling taking his Harley Davidson on many adventures with Jenny all over the U.S.
The Cisler family would like to send their gratitude to the amazing staff at Lake Michigan Senior Living and the wonderful caregivers from Hospice of Michigan. In lieu of flowers the family wishes donations be made to these two essential organizations.
A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place to honor Fred on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. at The Park Place in Pentwater.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, King-Hart Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.