Frederick “Fred” Allen Peterson, age 72, of Brimley, passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Sault Ste Marie. He was born on Oct. 22, 1950, in Hart. He was a track star in high school. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served during the Vietnam conflict as a heavy artillery specialist. He worked as a property appraiser for many years in Hart, Ludington and the Upper Peninsula. But his passion, besides his family, was his artwork. Fred was an amazing artist who specialized in wildlife paintings. His work is proudly displayed in numerous homes, businesses and galleries. He loved painting the most but he was also a very skilled whittler, and he taught a class on Indian culture and how to make arrowheads in Mackinaw City.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years Linda and three children Terry (Renee) Peterson, Erick Peterson and Katrina (Chris) Bourdo; seven grandchildren Darren, Jayce, Trent and Brooklyn Bourdo; Abby, Max and Tyler Peterson; and his sister Wanda. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Marjorie Peterson and his sister Carol.
Fred loved spending time outdoors doing just about anything including camping, hunting, fishing — blazing trails around his property — and most of all taking in God’s beauty with his soulmate and loving wife, Linda. His hands were always busy creating things he was passionate about including birch bark canoes, snow shoes and carving wildlife out of any piece of wood he found. He was active with his kids and in the community with his roles as Cub Scout Leader, baseball coach and involvement with the Jaycees making floats for the annual 4th of July parade. Fred also restored the beautiful murals on the old Fort Daul store and added his unique touch to them.
In the spring 2023, when the flowers are blooming and new life is beginning in the wildlife on their majestic property, the family will be holding a Celebration of Life to honor Fred. Donations in Fred’s name can be made to St. Jude or the Hospice of the EUP Ball Hospice House.