Frederick Henry Matthews went to be with the Lord on June 27, 2022, at home with his family by his side. He was 91 years of age.
Fred was born in Custer, Michigan on Dec. 1, 1930 to Edith Marjorie Croutch (Matthews) and Donald Carlton Matthews. He graduated from Scottville High School in 1950. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Army as a sergeant in Anchorage, Alaska during the Korean conflict. He earned commendations for his dedication and patriotism.
After discharge, he married Bertha Alvina (Kolsum) Matthews from Scottville, Michigan on Aug 6, 1955. They celebrated 66½ years of marriage together.
Fred and Bert settled in Mt. Morris, Michigan in 1962 and raised three daughters. Fred owned and operated Fred’s Carpet Service in Flint for over 55 years-retiring at the age of 75. He was known throughout the area and loved making new customers and friends. Fred had a passion for old cars and working on them, namely his 64 Impala and his Corvairs. He proudly attended local car shows and was active in the Detroit Area Corvair Club for many years and enjoyed tinkering in his garage. Fred loved fishing with his friends (steelhead and smelt dipping), camping with friends and family all summer, putting puzzles together, creating stained glass art, going to auction/estate sales, spending time going to events of his children and being with his grandchildren. Fred had a giving heart and was loved by many and was a caregiver for multiple people in his life. He will definitely be remembered also as a man who didn’t want to pass up a donut shop without a good cup of coffee, a cake donut and conversations with friends.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sister Erma Norcross and Arlene Edwards. Surviving are his wife Bertha, Freds’ siblings: Mickey Frymire, Raymond Matthews, Pearl Fredericks. His daughters: Amy Matthews, Janelle Whitney (grandchildren, Jason Whitney (Nicci), (great grandchildren, McKenzie, Peyton, Madison and Landon) Matthew Whitney (great grandchild, Gavin). Laurel Ross (Kevin) (grandchildren, Andrew Ross, Carlton Ross, and Christopher Ross).
We feel blessed to have had family and friends that have shown their love and support this past year. The kind gestures, food, visits and love will always be remembered. We extend a special thanks to Holly Russell, and also to all of the Kindred Hospice staff for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, we hope that you will help to spread more love and kindness in the world by gifting to your favorite charity in honor of Fred’s memory.
Fred wished to have a private service of remembrance that will be held for immediate family at Bachellor Cemetery in Fountain, Michigan where he was raised.